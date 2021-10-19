Tui has canceled all flights to Spain due to a travel advisory.

Tui has released an update on all flights to the Canary Island of La Palma.

Since the volcano first erupted on September 19, travel to the Spanish vacation has been hindered.

After 40 additional earthquakes stuck on Sunday, the situation in La Palma shows no signs of calming down, and the flight operator has verified that all flights to the area have been canceled up to and including November 3.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation, we’ve had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing up to and including 3 November 2021,” the message added. Customers that have been impacted will be contacted individually to explore their alternatives.” However, there was some good news for visitors who wanted to visit other populous areas in the region.

“We’d want to reassure customers traveling to any other Canary Islands that our flights are currently operating as scheduled,” the statement said, “but we will continue to monitor the situation and notify them if their vacation is interrupted.”

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding throughout this period.”

Since the eruption, the airport in La Palma has been forced to close many times.

“All Canarian airports are operating,” the airport’s website currently warns. Flights to and from La Palma have been halted by several airlines.

“Confirm the status of your flight with your airline if you plan to fly.”

The official UK government’s official travel advise is currently reiterating this advice.

“If you are in an affected region, you should follow local authorities’ advise, particularly Cabildo de La Palma’s social media updates,” the whole advice states.

“If you are going to visit the island in the near future, you should contact your tour operators / airlines.”