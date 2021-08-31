Tui has canceled additional flights and vacations as a result of the travel uncertainty.

Following the persistent uncertainty surrounding overseas travel, Tui has canceled more flights and vacations.

Just days after the latest federal travel review, the vacation firm announced further cancellations on Tuesday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Department of Transport confirmed last week that seven countries would be added to the green list.

Following a government update, Tui has canceled flights to countries on the Amber List.

As at 4 a.m. on Monday, August 30, travelers returning to England from Denmark, Switzerland, and the Azores, as well as Canada, Finland, Liechtenstein, and Lithuania, will no longer be required to isolate.

However, Montenegro and Thailand have been added to the red list, requiring British citizens to stay in a government-approved hotel for ten days upon their return.

TUI claims it is “continually revising” its holiday package in response to government updates every three weeks, according to a statement on their website.

The following are the most recent updates, as of Tuesday, August 31.

Tui’s current flight destination

The following destinations are currently served by Tui:

Croatia is a country in Europe (Dubrovnik, Pula and Split)

Madeira and Porto Santo are two islands off the coast of Portugal.

Non-TUI flights are available to Antigua, Barbados, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, Jersey, and Malta.

Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca)

Canaries are a type of bird that lives in (Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and Tenerife)

Cyprus is a small island in the Mediterranean (Larnaca and Paphos)

Greece is a country in Europe (Corfu, Crete, Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Kos, Parga, Rhodes, Sami, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos and Zakynthos)

Spain’s mainland (Alicante, Malaga and Reus)

Morocco is a country in North Africa (Agadir and Marrakech)

Portugal

St. Lucia is a small island off the coast of

Switzerland is a country in Europe (TUI Lakes & Mountains)

Non-TUI flights in the UAE (Dubai)

Cancellations of Tui

The following destinations have been canceled due to ongoing travel uncertainty:

Italy is a country that has a (Naples)

Non-TUI flights in Italy

Florida

Aruba

Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mexico, Turkey, and Tunisia are among the countries represented.

Non-TUI flights are available from Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tobago, UAE (Abu Dhabi), and the United States.

Slovenia, Austria, and Italy (TUI Lakes and Mountains including non-TUI flights)

Bulgaria is a country in Europe (Varna and Bourgas)

Italy is a country that has a (Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily)

Spain’s mainland (Almeria and Girona)

Malta and Montenegro (excluding non-TUI flights)

Thailand

Non-TUI flights to Turkey

TUI says it will notify affected customers and tries to provide at least seven days’ notice.

Customers can either request a full cash refund or request a change to a later date or a different trip with a booking incentive.

“We recognize some customers may be unsure about traveling this summer, so to give continuous flexibility,” the statement stated.

