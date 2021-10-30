True Diagnosed With COVID-19, Khloe Kardashian’s 3-Year-Old Daughter.

True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 37-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star announced her and True’s confinement on Twitter on Friday.

“Hello there, everyone!

True and I both tested positive for [COVID-19], and I wanted to let you know “Kardashian sent out a tweet. “I’ve had to cancel a few plans, and I’m sorry I won’t be able to fulfill them. Fortunately, I’ve been vaccinated, so everything should be fine. We’ll be quarantined and following current protocols over here.” Fans responded to Kardashian’s tweet by wishing her and True a swift recovery and sending their love, support, and prayers their way.

One person said, “I’m hoping for complete health for you and your gorgeous daughter True.”

“Praying for you both to get better soon,” one person added, emojiing a crimson heart.

Kardashian, who has a son named True with Tristan Thompson, was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of last year, and the family’s reaction was shown on their reality show.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020, Kardashian discussed her fight with coronavirus, noting how “extremely scary” it was to learn of her diagnosis.

“It’s still worrisome,” she continued, “especially when the entire world was closing down and we didn’t have really any knowledge or the information we did have changed every single day.”

The “most heartbreaking thing” about Kardashian’s struggle with the illness, she said, was being separated from her then-2-year-old daughter as she was isolated in her room for weeks.

During a Twitter Space discussion last month, Kardashian revealed more details about her battle with the condition. She said she didn’t lose her sense of taste or smell, but she did have “everything else” — “like everything else you can imagine.” When she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Good American co-founder also revealed that she suffered from hair loss.

Kardashian’s second COVID-19 diagnosis is a breakthrough case, which is an infection that happens in persons who have been completely vaccinated against the virus but have not yet received the vaccination.

Because no vaccine is 100 percent successful in preventing infections, breakthrough instances are common. Vaccinated people who get the virus, on the other hand, are more likely to be asymptomatic or have a much milder sickness than those who have not been vaccinated, according to People.

According to federal figures provided by the New York Times, 45.8 million COVID-19 cases and 745,075 deaths had been registered in the United States as of Friday.