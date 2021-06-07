Tristan Thompson was introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner family by Khloé Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their close bonds with one another. The tribe has been introducing Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans to their significant others for 14 years. So it’s no surprise that when Khloé Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016, she introduced him to her family in an unconventional manner.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson met through a mutual friend.

Kardashian and Thompson were in different stages of their lives when they met. After seven years of marriage, the 36-year-old Revenge Body star had already divorced Lamar Odom. Thompson, 30, on the other hand, had just given birth to a child with Jordan Craig when he met Kardashian. Nonetheless, after a mutual acquaintance introduced them in August 2016, the two hit it off. When Kardashian uploaded many images of them in Miami the following month, they became Instagram official.

Why Larsa Pippen Is “Proud” of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Work

Malika Haqq, the KUWTK star’s close friend, gushed over them to People shortly after Kardashian and Thompson confirmed their romance. The Atlanta actor revealed in her interview that the NBA star was exactly what Kardashian needed.

Thompson is “really sweet to her,” according to Haqq. “He’s the coolest man on the planet — and Khloé has always been a basketball fan.”

She went on to say, “You know, they’re both really giving and extremely kind.” “They are quite concerned about their friends and families.

Haqq further stated that the couple “loves to have fun.” They both put in a lot of effort. They share a lot of interests and are incredibly supportive.”

When did Khloé Kardashian tell the Kardashian-Jenners about Tristan Thompson?

Despite the fact that they began dating soon after meeting, Kardashian kept Thompson away from her family for a long time…. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.