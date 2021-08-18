Tristan Thompson Says “Gossipers” Are “Worse Than Thieves” Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors.

After ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian denied that she and NBA player Tristan Thompson were back together, Thompson addressed “gossipers.”

On Monday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress retaliated against a Twitter user who quoted a rumor claiming she had given Thompson “yet another chance,” writing, “At this point, [Khloe] has no self-worth.” Anyway…”

“Are you saying you formed a judgment about my life based on a random blog?” That speaks a lot more about you than it does about me,” Kardashian responded.

While he didn’t mention the exchange specifically, the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player took to Twitter shortly after Kardashian’s comment and poked fun at “gossipers.”

Thompson wrote, “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they try to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation, all of which are difficult to repair.”

“So remember this: when your feet slide, you can restore your balance,” he continued in a following tweet. You can’t regain your words if your tongue slips. As a result, act accordingly.”

However, several Twitter users jumped on his posts right away to call him out on his numerous cheating scandals during his relationship with Kardashian. They split up in June, nearly a year after they rekindled their romance and months after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have hooked up with him in January.

“Gossipers and criminals, on the other hand, are better than you,” one remarked.

Another individual said, “Serial cheaters are worse than burglars because they try to take another person’s dignity, honor, integrity, and self-respect, which are difficult to restore.”

Thompson had also posted a cryptic statement on Instagram three days prior.

“Some people will look down on you because you’ve changed. Some people will congratulate you on your progress. He wrote, “Choose your circle wisely.”

Thompson received words of support from his celebrity friends and followers at the time. Several people also used fire and folded hand emojis in their comments.

Chris Johnson said, “We support you, bro.”

After like his tweet, Kim Kardashian replied, “Jamaican Canadian Prophet.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian “still has affection for him” and that “there is some hope that they might get back together down the road.” The reality star, on the other hand, is currently focused on herself and her 3-year-old daughter and “keeping him at arm’s length,” according to the insider.

Thompson and Kardashian are not back together, according to another anonymous source who spoke to E! News. According to reports, the ex-couple is only hanging together for the sake of their daughter True.