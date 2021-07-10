Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, criticizes Lamar Odom for commenting on her bikini photo.

In the comments area of their mutual ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram, Tristan Thompson slammed Lamar Odom.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showed off her curves in a black two-piece while enjoying an outdoor shower in a sultry bikini shot she published on Instagram on Friday.

Her ex-husband and ex-boyfriend are among the hundreds of people who have commented on the post, which has earned nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.

“Hottie,” Odom wrote beside a slew of emojis that included flames, love eyes, red hearts, and loving faces.

Thompson appeared to be offended by Odom’s remark, writing, “@lamarodom You were brought back by God the first time. With two shrugging emojis, I said, “Play if you want, different results.”

In a separate comment, the Boston Celtics player added two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis.

The statements drew a lot of attention on social media. Some people advised Odom to try to reclaim Kardashian.

One Instagram user said, “Lamie, get your girl back,” while another said, “Go get your queen, but make it true love and forever.”

Others mocked Kardashian’s two ex-boyfriends who left comments on her page.

One individual tweeted with laughing emojis, “Khloe got Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson arguing back and forth over her.”

“Respectfully, city girls get a 1000 points.”

Thompson’s remark looked to be a reference to Odom’s near-fatal overdose in 2015, according to E! News and Page Six. After eating a mix of cocaine and alcohol, Odom was taken to a hospital outside Las Vegas and remained in a coma for three days.

Kardashian placed her divorce from Lamar Odom on hold at the moment.

Three years after the reality star filed for divorce, the couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

Meanwhile, it was reported in June that Thompson and Kardashian, who have a 3-year-old daughter named True, had broken up for the second time over a year after reuniting, following new adultery allegations against the NBA star.

“Khloé is in good shape. True will always come first for Khloé, and she’s ultimately focused on raising a healthy family for her baby, so Tristan will always be a part of her life,” a source told People recently.

“She’s not one to dwell on the past – she has an unbelievable tendency to find the best in every situation,” the insider stated. She and Tristan are still in contact and are wonderful co-parents to True.”