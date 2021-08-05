Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Exes ‘Coparent Well Together’, according to a new report Post-Split

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson appear to be getting along swimmingly as co-parents to their baby True.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively, the NBA player, 30, and the reality actress, 37, are on good terms and are even bettering their relationship as parents of their 3-year-old child.

According to the unnamed source, the Boston Celtics power forward is eager to “do everything for his newborn girl.”

Thompson appears to be “doing okay” following his recent breakup from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress, according to the source.

The insider continued, “He has nothing but love and respect for his daughter, and nothing but love and respect for Khloé.”

Meanwhile, a second insider told People this week that Kardashian is content with her current status as a single woman following her heartbreak. Kris Jenner’s daughter is also alleged to be uninterested in rekindling her relationship with her father.

“Khloe is content with [Tristan’s] co-parenting. She seemed to be content with her status as a single woman. The insider was described by the outlet as stating, “She is not interested in attempting to establish a relationship with [him]right now.”

According to the same source, the athlete is making steps to reclaim the television personality, but she isn’t buying it.

“He has a lot of charm, and he is always trying to get her back. She simply will not go there. “She seemed to relish focusing solely on True,” the source claimed.

According to another insider, Kardashian has been trying to stay positive following their breakup, and in order to do so, she has been focused on her kid and spending time with her family and friends rather than looking for love.

In September 2016, Kardashian and Thompson began dating. True was born in April 2018, right around the time Thompson was embroiled in various cheating scandals. Despite the controversies, they stuck by each other until February 2019, when they decided to part up.

During the epidemic, however, the two were quarantined together while coparenting their daughter. They rekindled their romance in August of last year. Fans were horrified to learn in June that the two had ultimately chosen to part ways.