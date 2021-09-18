Tristan Thompson is still attempting to reclaim Khloe Kardashian, according to reports.

According to a report, Tristan Thompson is serious about winning back Khloe Kardashian during their co-parenting arrangement for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player wants to be more than just co-parents with the 37-year-old reality star and has been putting in a lot of work to get back together.

According to the insider, Kardashian is not on the same page as the NBA star, as she is more concerned with parenting their kid than rekindling their romance.

“Khloe and Tristan are doing a fantastic job as co-parents. Tristan is still flirting with Khloe and attempting to win her back, but Khloe’s focus right now is 100 percent on True and demonstrating to True that they can co-parent in a healthy way while also ensuring that she feels loved and supported,” a source told ET.

Despite her disinterest in reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, Kris Jenner’s daughter considers him a member of the family, according to the insider. Thompson is even invited to all of their family gatherings.

“Khloe is ensuring that Tristan is included in dinners, trips, play dates, and other activities with True so that they can spend time together as a family,” the source said.

The announcement comes only one day after Kardashian triumphantly announced her return to blonde hair on Instagram. The entrepreneur shared a few photos on Instagram where she flaunted her new hair color after losing her natural brown. She captioned the photo, “Blonde KoKo is back.”

Many followers were ecstatic to see her new hair color, and some expressed their longing for her blonde locks in the comments.

One person wrote, “My favorite look on you.”

“It’s great to see her again. Another person said, “We missed her.”

A third user added, “You look crazy fantastic in blonde.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star startled her followers in August when she shared a series of photographs she took at the gym on Instagram, revealing her “natural hair texture.”

“I only wear my natural hair texture on certain occasions. “Felt really cute with it (please don’t spoil the feeling),” she wrote with a photo of herself with curly brunette hair.