Tristan Thompson is being chastised for telling fans how to ‘improve’ their lives by saying, ‘Practice What You Preach.’

Tristan Thompson gave some life advice on social media this week, but it was met with disapproval from many of his fans.

Along with a series of photographs from his basketball practice on Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings player, 30, offered advice to individuals trying to “better your health, your profession, your life” on Instagram.

Thompson advised his fans to “keep turning up.” Continue to show up. Continue to show up.”

The NBA star’s post was met with a barrage of abuse in the comments section almost immediately. One Instagram user suggested, “How about enhancing relationships?” while another suggested, “Improve becoming a better partner.”

Some attributed their mistrust to his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his numerous cheating scandals.

One person suggested, “Practice what you preach,” while another suggested, “How about not being unfaithful every 3-5 business days??? Concentrate on the ball, Tristan…”

Another follower remarked, “Just don’t listen to his relationship advice,” adding a laughing emoji.

Thompson, on the other hand, looks to have at least two Kardashian-Jenner family backers.

Page Six reported that Kardashian “loved” the photographs and that her brother Rob left two bicep emojis in the comments area.

Others echoed his sentiments, with singer and record producer Sevn Thomas adding, “Amen,” and another follower posting, “Facts.”

Thompson and Kardashian called it quits in June, less than a year after rekindling their romance, amid new cheating allegations. They split up in 2019 when the NBA star was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former buddy.

“There was no drama” that caused them to split this time around, an unnamed source previously told Us Weekly, adding, “Things just didn’t work out.”

Page Six previously reported that Kardashian and Thompson had a “good co-parenting relationship,” according to an anonymous source “close” to the couple.

The insider stated, “They will be seen together with True.”

“This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last. When it comes to their daughter, they’re on the same page.”

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time Thompson had been into trouble because of a social media post. Kardashian blasted out “gossipers” on Twitter earlier this month, saying they are “worse than thieves” for taking a person’s “dignity, honor, integrity, and reputation, which are tough to repair,” shortly after denying rumors that they were getting back together.

While some people agreed with his message, others retaliated by citing the numerous claims of adultery associated with his name. “Serial cheats are even more dangerous. Brief News from Washington Newsday.