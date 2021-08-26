Tristan Thompson Annoyed At Khloe Kardashian For Copying Her Style

Despite the fact that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are no longer together, it appears that the basketball player has been trying to maintain remnants of his ex-girlfriend in his home by emulating her style.

The reality show star, on the other hand, is dissatisfied with the situation.

The 37-year-old “Good American” founder might be seen whining to her older sister Kim Kardashian about Thompson imitating her look in a deleted scene from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which E! News revealed Wednesday.

The subject came up as the sisters were talking about a pillow fort the kids had made, which Khloe thought was clever.

“When it comes to originality, Tristan is absolutely not,” Khloe informed Kim.

Khloe explained, “We do this in our family with all of us.” “What if I say, ‘Oh, you have this pillow?’ I won’t tell you, but I’m going to buy ten of these pillows and scatter them throughout my home.”

When he replicated her outdoor design, the author of “Strong Looks Better Naked” first observed the NBA player’s proclivity to steal her style.

“Do you remember how I had these twinkle lights outside over the trellis?” she asked Kim. “He accomplished it.” It’s all right. He’ll basically replicate a lot of what I do.”

Khloe must have expected her sister to see the issue and support her, but instead Kim found it amusing.

Thompson, she believes, simply wants Khloe to feel at ease whenever she visits him.

The author of “Selfish” stated to her younger sister, “That indicates he likes your style and he wants it to be comfy.”

True may feel as ease in both of her parents’ homes, according to Kim, because Thompson’s pad may feel like a second home to her.

“Perhaps, instead of renting, when you relocate and need a place to stay, you can feel at ease in his apartment because it has all your vibes,” Kim speculated. “You have to see the bright side. It is necessary to maintain a good attitude. It’s not a bad thing.”

Khloe stated that she isn’t actually annoyed by her ex beau’s actions after hearing her sister’s views.

She told Kim, “I’m not really annoyed.”

“I just find it amusing.” ‘OK, I see you,’ I say. ‘Hey, Khloe, who did you get to do those?’ I’d rather it simply be, ‘Hey, Khloe, who did you get to do those?’ Why don’t you just sit down and talk to me?”

In June, over a year after reconciling, Khloe and Thompson called it quits.