Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Reunited? Ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends were seen in Los Angeles with their daughters.

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were photographed in Los Angeles this week with their daughter True Thompson.

According to photos shared by the Daily Mail Tuesday, the 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player have reconciled.

Kardashian can be seen entering a vehicle and approaching Thompson, who is carrying True Thompson, their 3-year-old daughter, in the photos. The photographs do not show the reality star’s face, but she is dressed in an all-black sports ensemble with white sneakers.

Thompson, on the other hand, was dressed in a white shirt and white shorts with the word “Juice” emblazoned across the front. For their reunion, he also wore long socks and gray sandals. True, their daughter, was dressed in a light pink bodysuit and sandals that matched.

The ex-couple met on Tuesday to accompany their daughter to her dancing class in a Calabasas, California studio, according to TMZ. Even though they are no longer romantically engaged, their outing as a family unit revealed that the two are committed to co-parenting True, according to the publication.

Although Kardashian and Thompson can still put up a unified front when they’re with their daughter, they’re unlikely to rekindle their romance now that they’ve opted to part ways amicably.

“They called it quits a few weeks ago. They are still friendly with each other and plan to coparent. In June, an unnamed insider informed Us Weekly that “things just didn’t work out.”

Another insider told People earlier this month that Kardashian is doing well post-divorce since she’s decided to focus more on her baby.

“Khloe is in good shape. True will always come first for Khloe, and she’s ultimately focused on raising a healthy family for her baby, so Tristan will always be a part of her life,” the source stated.

In 2016, Kardashian and Thompson began dating. True was welcomed into the family in 2018, but the couple split due to repeated cheating allegations involving the NBA player. They reconciled in August 2020, but they recently ended their relationship.