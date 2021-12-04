Tristan Thompson allegedly wanted the mother of his third child to have an abortion, according to a lawsuit.

According to various sources, Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claims he is the father of her child.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old personal trainer gave birth to her baby on Thursday.

Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 30, had first met during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebration in March, according to the story. The Sacramento Kings player was still dating Khloe Kardashian at the time, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter True.

Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols many times in court documents obtained by the site. According to the site, the athlete obtained DNA tests in July before submitting an amended lawsuit in a Texas court last month.

According to court records acquired by Page Six, Nichols claimed in her paternity case against Thompson that he wanted her to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant.

The trainer made the claim in a formal request to submit texts messages reportedly sent between her and Thompson as proof in the lawsuit, which she filed through her lawyer.

“It is also apparent from the context and substance of these communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy, insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas,” according to the documents.

Since the basketball player filed his own documents in July, Thompson and Nichols have been involved in a legal battle.

Nichols’ lawyer asked the court in August to call Thompson in for a deposition. The athlete allegedly contacted her the same month, saying, “You’re aware of my feelings. My feelings have remained unchanged. I’m not going to be a part of it at all, “according to a screenshot included in a file from August “[By the way, if you believe having this baby would make you money, you’re entirely mistaken.] You’re aware that after this season, I’ll be retiring. So, in terms of financial assistance, it will be whatever is needed on a monthly basis for someone who is unemployed “The claimed message went on for a while more.

In the supposed text exchanges, Thompson also allegedly advised Nichols to take the $75,000 he was offering because she would only be entitled to “a couple [of]hundred bucks” under Texas law. “All you’ll have is a baby and a few hundred dollars in child support every month,” the claimed message said.

