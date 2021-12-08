Tristan Thompson accuses Maralee Nichols of filing a lawsuit to ‘get notoriety.’

Maralee Nichols, who alleges that Tristan Thompson is the father of her kid and is suing him for child support, is seeking a gag order against him.

Thompson, 30, filed a petition in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday, asking a gag order that would bar him and the 31-year-old personal trainer from discussing publicly about the paternity litigation as it progressed in court.

The Sacramento Kings player mentioned multiple occasions in his declaration, obtained by Page Six and TMZ, in which he feels Nichols, who welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, breached what he claims is a secrecy order granted orally earlier in the case.

According to Page Six, he claimed that Nichols’ “intention all along [was]to try to generate some form of celebrity and wealth for herself in this litigation.”

Thompson said in the docs that her inclusion of suspected Snapchat chats between the two was a “effort to defame” him. According to the lawsuit, he also denied ever composing or sending the messages to Nichols, stating that they were “wholly and blatantly contrived.”

Thompson further claimed that Nichols “alerted the media” about him supposedly fathering her child and about the California and Texas litigation. The athlete claimed that a protective order had already been issued by the court to protect documents containing sensitive personal information.

In his filing, the NBA player also stated that he has experienced “damages and great suffering.”

Thompson wanted an emergency hearing to obtain a complete gag order. In his filing, he stated that he wanted Nichols to post a $30,000 bail to “deter” her from breaching the order, as well as pay his filing fees.

A decision has yet to be reached. According to the source, Nichols’ lawyer has yet to reply to demands for comment on Thompson’s complaint.

Thompson was sued for paternity by Nichols in June. He allegedly pregnant her on his 30th birthday in March, while still dating Khloé Kardashian, she claimed.

According to a declaration included in the complaint, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols numerous times at a hotel after the two attended a party together.

The athlete filed a request in July, requesting that she take a paternity test. She had not taken a test as of Nov. 15, but he stated in a subsequent petition that he would pay child support if the child was born.