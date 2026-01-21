Trinity CineAsia Secures Distribution for Jack Ng’s ‘Night King’ in UK, Ireland, and Benelux

Trinity CineAsia has announced it has secured the distribution rights for the UK, Ireland, and Benelux for the Hong Kong comedy drama Night King, directed by Jack Ng. The film, which reunites Ng with A Guilty Conscience star Dayo Wong, will make its debut in the UK and Ireland on February 20, 2026, coinciding with the Chinese Lunar New Year release in Hong Kong. A release date for the Benelux region is still to be confirmed but is expected to fall within the same time frame.

A Stellar Cast and a Bold Narrative

Night King marks the latest collaboration between Ng and his frequent lead actor, Wong. Known for his role in the massive 2023 hit A Guilty Conscience, which grossed over HK$114 million (approximately $14.7 million), Wong plays the lead role of Foon, the manager of the once-popular Club EJ, set in 2012. Alongside him is acclaimed actress Sammi Cheng, making her first onscreen pairing with Wong since 2014’s Temporary Family.

The story follows Foon, who faces the decline of his club’s fortunes after a hostile corporate takeover. The new CEO? His ruthless ex-wife, Madame V, played by Cheng. In a desperate bid to save the club, Foon and V must reconcile their differences and battle a powerful conglomerate threatening to shut down the beloved venue.

Also starring in the film are key cast members from A Guilty Conscience, including Louise Wong, Fish Liew, Renci Yeung, Tse Kwan-ho, and Kai-Wa Ho. Additional talent includes Wai Lun Yeung from The Sparring Partner and Chun Yip Lo from Time Still Turns The Pages.

The film is written and directed by Ng, whose distinctive style blends sharp social observations with comedy, capturing the essence of Hong Kong’s nightlife. According to Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, the film’s portrayal of resilience in the face of adversity speaks to global challenges of uncertainty and change.

Night King joins a growing slate of international releases from Trinity CineAsia, including recent successes like Bi Gan’s Resurrection and the animated hit Ne Zha 2. The film’s acquisition marks an exciting addition to the distributor’s roster as it continues to introduce diverse Asian cinema to Western audiences.