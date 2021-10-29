Tributes paid to a “real warrior,” a teen shot with a firearm, and Kerry Katona’s accomplishment with OnlyFans.

This Friday, October 29th, these are the lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A man’s body was discovered near the Roby train station, and tributes have been paid to him.

The individual was discovered around 6.45 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, on the tracks near the station, according to British Transport Police.

Emergency responders hurried to the site to treat the man, who was identified as Kev Mc and known locally as Stirzy, but he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Heartbreaking tributes, including bouquets of flowers, blue balloons, and candles, have been left outside Roby station on Station Road this week.

“We are going to miss you,” reads one of the condolences left at the scene. Was a fantastic friend and the life and spirit of our parties.

Police have confirmed that a handgun was used in the fatal shooting of a popular 19-year-old man.

Following reports of a shooting, emergency personnel were dispatched to Boode Croft in Stockbridge Village at around 6.30 p.m. on November 12 of last year.

Nyle Corrigan died at the scene as paramedics tried in vain to save his life. Mr. Corrigan, a local resident, was shot in the back.

The shooting was carried out with a handgun, according to police.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

Kerry Katona’s career is only going to get better since she recently declared herself a millionaire again.

The 41-year-old from Warrington now earns ‘tens of thousands’ per month and was named the Celebrity Ghost Trip winner last night.

Kerry’s life, however, has not always been easy.

Kerry filed bankruptcy in 2008, and when work stopped up during the epidemic, she had to borrow money from her mother.

She has made her first million since joining OnlyFans in 2020, and she is’so, very proud.’