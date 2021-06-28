Trey Parker, the creator of ‘South Park,’ He once said that he had “almost pulled a Dave Chappelle.”

South Park had considerable competition for Comedy Central’s most contentious show from 2003 to 2006. Dave Chappelle’s sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show aired throughout those years. Chappelle left the show in 2005, reportedly rejecting a $50 million contract from the network. Trey Parker admitted that he was on the verge of doing the same thing that year.

Parker and Matt Stone provide small commentary for each episode on the South Park Season 9 DVD. During a discussion of the season premiere, Parker revealed why he was on the verge of quitting and what persuaded him to stay.

Trey Parker almost left ‘South Park’ because of this.

South Park is known for producing every episode in six days. This enables them to respond to current events. Only once have they been unable to run an episode on time due to a power outage. That schedule, on the other hand, implies they’re coming up with ideas at the last minute. Parker was introduced in Season 9.

Parker added, “This is the one where I almost pulled a Dave Chappelle.” “Because it was the weekend before the season started, and I was like, ‘OK, we don’t have any show ideas.’ We’ve completed our task. I’m leaving right now. I’m too stressed to deal with it any longer.’ I was just going to leave.”

Why did Dave Chappelle leave his Comedy Central show?

Chappelle flew to South Africa in 2005 to regroup after leaving the Comedy Central agreement on the table. He’d remark the show’s “emotional content” wasn’t what he was looking for. Chappelle’s Show would take on racism head-on. Chappelle played a Ku Klux Klan commander who was blind and didn’t realize he was black in one sketch. A spoof of ’50s TV sitcoms featured a White family with the last name of the N-word.

