Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” will host the Grammy Awards for the second time.

Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” will host the Grammy Awards for the second time after hosting it for the first time in March. From L.A.’s Staples Center, which will soon be renamed the Crypto.com Arena, the South African comedian will host the music awards show.

“I’m thrilled to be presenting the #Grammys again this year!” Noah sent out a tweet on Wednesday. “Watch @CBS on Monday, January 31st!” Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed his delight at Noah’s return to the Grammys.

“Trevor was outstanding as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards,” he stated, citing acclaim from the music community, fans, and critics. “We’re ecstatic to have Trevor back to the Grammy stage, and we’re honored to have him emcee what we expect to be a fantastic evening.” During an interview on “CBS Mornings,” Noah voiced his delight about returning as host, saying that advances in the fight against the pandemic will allow for more attendees in 2022.

“I was just fortunate to be a part of it,” he explained. “And I guess we had so much fun that we thought, ‘Imagine how much more fun we could have had if we had people there,’ and so the Grammys are coming back this year.” On January 31, 2022, the Grammy Awards will be held. It’s available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.