Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly’s Love Nest, which the comedian is selling for $30 million, is inside.

Trevor Noah has completed his mega-mansion in Los Angeles’ wealthy Bel Air area. In the midst of his on-again, off-again relationship with actress Minka Kelly, the comedian has listed the property.

The 37-year-old “Daily Show” presenter is selling his opulent mansion for $29.75 million, after spending $27.5 million on it in December 2020 during his then-thriving affair with Kelly. According to the New York Post, sources said Noah was eager to plan his future with the 41-year-old actress.

Six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms are included in the Bel Air mansion. The house, which was designed by architect Mark Rios and completed in 2014, lies on 11,375 square feet of property.

The multimillion-dollar property includes a gym, a screening room, a sauna, office space, and an infinity pool, among other modern amenities. There is also a security booth and a separate staff entrance on the gated property.

The fact that the house has a guest apartment and a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, as well as the fact that it is fitted with Crestron’s home automation system, will appeal to potential purchasers.

In August 2020, the television personality and the “Friday Night Lights” alum began dating. The two appeared to be rather serious at one point, with reports that they planned to settle down after acquiring their love nest.

Fans were taken aback when they apparently split in May. The two have kept their relationship private and have never officially announced their courtship or breakup.

The reported ex-couple made headlines in June when they were pictured together in New York City. When Noah and Kelly were pictured strolling through the streets of New York at the time, they were all smiles.

Sources told Page Six at the time that the two were in excellent spirits, but it was unclear whether they were out as friends or whether they were rekindling their romance.

Since then, Noah and Kelly have been seen together on multiple occasions. Last month, an insider told E! News that they were working on rekindling their romance since they still had feelings for one another.

“There is no official relationship between them.” They’re spending some quality time together. “She hasn’t moved back in with him or taken any significant moves forward,” the source continued.