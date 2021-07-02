Trent Alexander-in-game Arnold’s appearance in FIFA 22 has been released.

The England international was selected as a FIFA 21 ambassador with Erling Haaland and Joao Felix, with Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe featuring as the FIFA 21 cover hero, ahead of the game’s release last year.

With Liverpool having secured a deal with EA Sports FIFA ahead of the release of FIFA 20, Alexander-Arnold and other Reds players are likely to appear in promotional material for FIFA 22, the next version of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, which is set to be released in September 2021.

In fact, EA has yet to make a formal announcement about FIFA 22, with further information about the upcoming game likely to be disclosed at the EA Play event later this month. Fans are anticipating significant changes to the game, especially because FIFA 22 will be the first real next-gen FIFA game, running on next-generation platforms such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Alexander-in-game Arnold’s appearance has supposedly been leaked on social media ahead of the announcement and release of FIFA 22, with the full-in-game back’s look featured in the new Liverpool kit.

You can see Alexander-‘leaked’ Arnold’s presence in FIFA 22 thanks to Twitter user @FUTZONECENTRAL.

The image depicts the 22-year-in-game old’s appearance in FIFA 22, with the full-back dressed in the 2021/22 Liverpool kit.

What are your thoughts on Alexander-rumored Arnold’s FIFA 22 appearance? Please let us know in the comments section.

The Reds inked a deal with the wildly popular video game franchise ahead of the 2019/2020 Premier League season, with the goal of bringing EA SPORTS FIFA closer to Liverpool supporters.

As part of the deal, EA SPORTS will collaborate with the 2018/19 Champions League champions to create Liverpool-specific content for fans to enjoy across the club’s social media channels around the world.

*FIFA 21 is now available for purchase on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

*FIFA 21 is now available for purchase on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.