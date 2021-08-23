Trent Alexander-hard Arnold’s work over the summer is paying off as the ‘world class’ Liverpool star prepares to take the next step.

Trent Alexander-Arnold received a slew of accolades following his 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Following his latest heroics for the Reds, Gary Lineker described the Liverpool right-back as “really world class.”

Jurgen Klopp described Alexander-latest Arnold’s assist as “cheeky” after seeing him clip a ball from Harvey Elliott into the path of Sadio Mane, who scored the game’s first goal.

Whatever your take on Liverpool’s No.66, there’s no denying that he’s benefited from a good summer program.

Last week, Alexander-Arnold showed his defensive prowess at Carrow Road, assisting Diogo Jota on the opening goal in the 3-0 triumph.

After handling the tricky Dwight McNeil at Anfield a week later, the West Derby-born defender was receiving his clean sheet bonus once more.

However, as is typical of Alexander-Arnold, it was his aggressive play that grabbed the most attention.

On Saturday afternoon, Lineker tweeted, “He has to and will return [for England].”

“@TrentAA is just exceptional. He will make a huge difference for @England in the future.”

It was Alexander-34th Arnold’s Premier League assist, putting him on equal with Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in that category.

Even Kane and Ronaldo, who are known for their goal-scoring skill rather than their ability to provide, are lofty names to share that statistic with.

No one has done more for his team-mates than the Kirkby Academy product during Klopp’s time at Anfield, even if he was not officially granted the mark for the little touch Mohamed Salah got on his cross before Jota fired past Tim Krul at Norwich.

Alexander-Arnold is in great shape for the start of the new Premier League season after a full, uninterrupted pre-season that followed some much-needed vacation time and rehabilitation work over the summer.

Klopp said after Saturday’s triumph, “Both [full-backs] were excellent.” “Kostas with the cross (for Jota’s goal) and Trent with Sadio’s sly curveball.

“I think everyone agrees that both fullbacks did well in the situation.

“That means they were outstanding defensively in a game that was really difficult from a defensive standpoint.”

