Trent Alexander-Arnold is a key source of concern for Liverpool ahead of their match against Porto.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has given Liverpool a scare, and he could be in a battle against time to be fit for Manchester City’s visit on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold was not among the Reds’ squad that went to Porto on Monday for their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday.

The right-back had participated in open training at Kirkby earlier in the day, but was not among those who disembarked from the squad coach at their hotel later that evening.

Liverpool have kept quiet about Alexander-fitness. Arnold’s

However, the defender must be considered a doubt for this weekend’s duel at Anfield against champions City.

Neco Williams, a Wales international right-back who has been out for the previous month due to injury, has returned to the 22-man travelling group.

In the right-back position, Jurgen Klopp might resort to James Milner, who filled in for the injured Alexander-Arnold against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Another candidate for the job is Joe Gomez.

Klopp will be without Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara for the Porto match, but Naby Keita returns after missing Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Brentford.

Liverpool are in first place in Group B after defeating AC Milan 3-2 at home on the first day. Atletico Madrid and Porto were held to a goalless draw.