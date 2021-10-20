Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues that require masks and vaccinations, calling it “fear-mongering.”

Travis Tritt, a country music singer, has canceled four gigs where masks and immunizations were required. He has also stated that he will not perform at places that require COVID immunization, masking, or testing.

Tritt took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his displeasure with the situation “”The fear-mongering narrative is crumbling,” he says, adding that “those who oppose it scare the hell out of those who push fear.” Maintain a firm grip on the line.” Tritt also informed his followers via Twitter on the same day that he will appear on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to address his choice to cancel the gigs with the enforced limits.

The tweet came after the Grammy Award-winning musician issued a statement on his official website stating that due to mandatory mask and vaccination requirements, he canceled shows in Muncie, Indiana, on Oct. 23, Philadelphia, Mississippi, on Nov. 6, Peoria, Illinois, on Nov. 11, and Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 13.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” Tritt tweeted, adding that any promoter or venue who asks his fans to get tested or wear masks in order to attend the event will not be “tolerated.”

Furthermore, any gig he books that “discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is promptly canceled.”

Many people are protesting the mandates around the country, according to the country artist, and he supports them as well.

He went on to say that he has been “very vociferous about mandates” from the beginning, and that he is now willing to “sacrifice” to “stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their whole lives.”

He ended the statement by apologizing to his followers for the canceled events and promising to try to reschedule them without any COVID-related requirements.

Tritt isn’t the only one who had to cancel the event because of COVID immunization regulations. Eric Clapton, a guitarist, and Jim Breuer, a stand-up comedian, have both declined to play at places that require COVID-19 inoculation.

However, certain superstars, including as Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters, have refused to perform at venues that do not require COVID-19 vaccination and mask use.

Fans are equally divided in the comments section anytime news like this breaks on social media, and it’s not just celebrities. There are many vocal supporters on both sides of the debate.