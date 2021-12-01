Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funerals of Astroworld victims was turned down by the families.

According to the Associated Press, at least three families of the ten persons who died as a result of the Astroworld festival’s uncontrollable crowd surge have declined headliner Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their funerals.

A total of 50,000 people attended the sold-out show. According to ABC News, 300 individuals were treated at the festival site after the event, with 13 being hospitalized.

Attorneys for the four victims’ families said they got a letter from Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, in which an offer was made. Scott conveyed his “deepest sympathy and condolences” to Ezra Blount’s father, Treston Blount, in a letter dated Nov. 24 to the attorneys representing the family of the 9-year-old. Scott wanted to contact out personally, but “does not wish to encroach on Mr. Blount’s privacy during his time of grief,” according to the letter. “Travis is heartbroken at the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, and he prays for the families of those who perished or were injured.” “Travis is dedicated to doing his part to assist the victims’ families and to begin the long process of healing in the Houston community,” Petrocelli stated.

Robert Hilliard, an attorney representing Treston Blount in the case against Scott, the concert producer, and others, declined the offer because Ezra was the youngest person to die at the performance on Nov. 5. Though he believes the rapper is “devastated,” Hilliard believes he must understand “that he shares some of the responsibility for this catastrophe.” “And perhaps, after time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others,” Hilliard said, “Treston and Mr. Scott might meet — as there is also healing in that.” “For the time being, Mr. Scott must accept that his suffering and loss pale in comparison to Treston’s, Ezra’s mother, and the other victims.” Michael Lyons, an attorney for Mirza “Danish” Baig’s family, claimed his client declined the offer because he believed it was partially a PR gimmick by Scott to “soften people up” in the public eye. “Unfortunately, a payment from Travis Scott will not alleviate the agony and suffering that my clients are currently facing,” Lyons stated. “I believe it will aggravate the situation.” Scott’s offer was also turned down by Richard Mithoff, an attorney for the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert.

However, . The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.