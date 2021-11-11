Travis Scott’s attorney claims that city officials have ‘backtracked’ on their statements regarding the Astroworld tragedy.

In the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival catastrophe, which claimed eight lives and injured hundreds on Oct. 5, Travis Scott’s lawyer stated that municipal officials have delivered “inconsistent messages.” In a fresh statement, Atty. Edwin F. McPherson addressed city officials’ “finger-pointing,” stating they have “backtracked” from their first remarks about what happened during the event.

“According to the New York Times, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, ‘You cannot just close when you have 50,000 and over 50,000 folks.’ When you have a bunch that young, you have to be concerned about rioting,'” McPherson said. “Yet, only a little time later, Chief Finner declares that it is Travis’ job to put an end to the show,” he continued.

Despite the perilous scenario in the crowd, Finner claimed during a news conference on Wednesday that city officials did not have the authority to stop Scott’s performance at the festival. “The production and the entertainer have the ultimate right to end the concert,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to “point fingers” until the investigation was over.

According to McPherson, the Operations Plan stated that only the festival director and executive producers had the authority to stop the event, neither of whom were members of Scott’s crew. “This also contradicts HPD’s earlier measures, which included shutting down the electricity and sound at this particular festival in 2019 when the performance lasted more than 5 minutes,” the lawyer stated.

McPherson also stated that investigators should refrain from throwing fingers in order to determine exactly what happened at the Festival and how to avoid a repeat of the terrible occurrence.

Scott’s crew earlier stated that the rapper had no idea what was going on in the crowd because he didn’t hear or see anything alarming. Scott also stated that no one told him to stop performing until 10:10 p.m. local time, when he did.

“He couldn’t see what was going on because the lights were flashing in his eyes,” a source told People. “He assumed someone had passed out, which happens frequently at concerts.”