Travis Scott wept and was ‘upset’ after the deadly Astroworld brawl: ‘He had no idea,’ according to the report.

Travis Scott was heartbroken after a crowd surge killed at least eight people and injured dozens more at his Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night.

On Twitter, a video from the festival has gone viral, showing Scott performing despite concertgoers yelling “stop the show.”

According to an unnamed insider, the 29-year-old rapper was unaware of what was going on in the audience at the moment. According to the insider, Scott instantly stopped the show when he discovered that concertgoers were being transported out on gurneys.

“He’s incredibly unhappy,” the insider continued, “since he had no idea what was going on because he was on stage performing.”

“He’s out of his mind; I’ve never heard him like that before.” He was crying.” His girlfriend Kylie Jenner, according to the insider, is “at his side right now and supporting him.” Stormi, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, was present at the event, which was attended by the pregnant reality star.

The crowd at Houston’s NRG Park “began to crush” to the front of the stage during Friday’s opening night of Scott’s Astroworld music event, causing mayhem and several injuries, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea told reporters early Saturday.

During the press conference, Pea stated that people began to fall out and become unconscious, prompting more panic, according to the New York Post. At least 23 people, including a 10-year-old child, were brought to the hospital, and 11 were in cardiac arrest. A field hospital set up on the scene treated around 300 people.

The medical examiner’s examination is ongoing, thus no cause of death has been assigned for the eight confirmed fatalities, according to Pea.

Madeline Eskins, who was at the event and told the New York Post she works as an ICU nurse in Humble, Texas, wrote a lengthy Instagram post about her experience.

Eskins claimed that she blacked out near the stage and later recovered consciousness after being “crowdsurfed” out of the suffocating crowd. Other concertgoers were subsequently escorted out with their eyes rolled back. “They were bleeding from their nose and mouth,” said one of them. She informed security that she is an ICU nurse, and they requested her assistance. She ended up assisting them in checking on the victims and claimed that the medical teams were undertrained and ill-equipped to deal with the situation.

"Some of these medical personnel had little to no training with CPR and had no idea how to check a pulse, carotid, or femoral," she wrote.