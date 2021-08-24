Travis Scott is all smiles in New York City following Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement.

Travis Scott couldn’t conceal his grin when he was seen out and about following the announcement of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy last week.

According to E! News, the 30-year-old rapper was caught on the phone Monday with a large smile on his face. Scott was in New York City with his friends.

For his outing in the Big Apple with his mates, the singer wore black jeans, a bright yellow shirt, and a pair of neon sneakers, which he teamed with a black baseball cap, according to photos obtained by the source.

Jenner was spotted just three days after it was announced by various outlets, including E! News, that she is expecting their second child together. Stormi Webster, their 3-year-old daughter, is also theirs.

The artist and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul “couldn’t contain their enthusiasm and alerted family and close friends early this summer,” according to an unnamed source.

“They are ecstatic and can’t wait to extend their family. They adore the family they’ve built, and this news has them both ecstatic,” the source continued.

Kardashian and Scott are said to have wanted to give their daughter a brother for a long time. According to Us Weekly, the reality star “had been trying to get pregnant for almost two years” and wants “another kid around Stormi’s age.”

Scott and Jenner have both been silent about the pregnancy announcement. It should be noted, however, that she never announced her pregnancy and only appeared in public when she was pregnant with their first child.

Jenner and Scott’s relationship is on-again, off-again. They divorced in October 2019, but they vowed to co-parent their kid.

After a video appeared in May showing them hugging and obviously enjoying their time together at a Miami club when Scott celebrated his birthday, it fuelled rumors that they had restarted their affair. Jenner and Scott, however, were not “totally back together,” according to an unnamed source who informed People at the time.

“They always spent a lot of time together, even after they split up,” the person claimed. “They are wonderful co-parents who enjoy spending time together. They enjoy a good time with Stormi, although they live in separate houses. Since their breakup, they haven’t dated anybody else seriously. They always seemed to be on the verge of reuniting.”

Jenner fanned dating rumors once more in June, when she accompanied Scott to the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit with their daughter, where he got an honor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.