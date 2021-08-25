Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi A Yellow School Bus [Photo].

Kylie Jenner documented the wonderful moment her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, received a yellow school bus as a gift from her father, Travis Scott, on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Stormi has only talked about taking a large yellow bus. Jenner captioned a photo of Stormi touching the yellow bus, “Daddy surprised her.”

Stormi’s next Instagram Story snapshot showed her standing in the aisle of an empty bus. The third image showed the girl staring at the bus’s front seat.

Jenner did not elaborate on Stormi’s obsession with school buses, but she did share a photo of her daughter dressed in a “Space Jam” outfit on Instagram. With a blue emoji, she captioned the photo, “favorite daughter.”

“Cooler than anyone I know,” Hailey Baldwin remarked in the comments section.

Jenner believes Scott has “gone out of his way to reprove himself to her,” according to an ET source, and Stormi’s bus appears to be another proof of that.

Jenner and Scott, 30, are expecting their second child, according to People magazine.

“Kylie and Travis are expecting a child together for the second time. A source told ET, “The couple is very eager to have another child and give Stormi a sibling.” “Kylie and Travis have talked about expanding their family for a long time and have always shared the same desire for more children.”

“Kylie enjoys being pregnant and had a great time with her last pregnancy away from the spotlight; she hoped to have a similar experience this time – but it wasn’t the best kept secret! Everybody is ecstatic for her. Another source told the site, “She and Travis are in a fantastic place, and this is something they spoke about and truly planned for.”

Jenner revealed in an Instagram live chat with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in April of last year, “I want seven babies down the line, but not right now…

Pregnancy is not a joke the way it is dressed up; it is a serious and difficult situation. “Right now, I’m not ready for that.”