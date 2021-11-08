Travis Scott, Drake, and Live Nation have been sued in connection with the Astroworld Festival disaster.

Following the catastrophic crowd surge that left eight people dead and scores injured in Houston, Texas on Friday, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation Entertainment, and other Astroworld Festival organizers are facing lawsuits.

According to court records obtained by Billboard, Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza is suing Scott, organizer ScoreMore, and concert promoter Live Nation for gross negligence, claiming that their actions resulted in a “predictable and preventable tragedy” that left him maimed.

According to the site, representatives for Scott, Scoremore, and Live Nation did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

The lawsuit claimed that the disaster was caused by “a commercial motive at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and “violent encouragement.”

Souza’s lawyer, Steve Kherkher of the company Kherkher Garcia, said, “Defendants failed to properly arrange and conduct the performance in a safe manner.” “Instead, they intentionally overlooked the grave dangers to concertgoers, and in some cases, actively encouraged and fomented risky behavior.” Souza is seeking at least $1 million in compensation.

According to the Daily Mail, another concertgoer named Kristian Paredes is suing Drake, Harris County Sports and Convention Corporate, Scott, and Live Nation, alleging carelessness and that the performances helped provoke the mob.

Special guest Drake “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped agitate the audience,” according to Paredes’ complaint. He reportedly accused the rapper of continuing to perform with Scott “as the crowd mayhem persisted” and “as the crowd went out of control.” Despite “every indication” that the artists, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the frantic crowd, but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred, the lawsuit claimed that the organizers “placed profits over their attendees and permitted the dangerous concert to go on.”

Paredes is asking for a jury trial and more than $1 million in damages for his bodily injuries, some of which he claims are permanent, as well as his medical bills.

The eight Astroworld concert casualties, who varied in age from 14 to 27, were among the 50,000 people in attendance at NRG Stadium on Friday when a stampede rushed the stage during Scott’s set.

A total of 25 patients were sent to area hospitals.

Following the concert, a video went viral on social media showing Scott performing despite concertgoers yelling “Stop the show!”

In a statement posted Saturday morning, Scott addressed the event, saying.