Travis Scott didn’t thank Kylie Jenner in his acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In his acceptance speech at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Travis Scott failed to thank Kylie Jenner. The omission sparked a meme frenzy on social media on Sunday, eliciting funny responses.

The rapper won Best Hip-Hop Video at the VMAs for his song “Franchise,” which also features Young Thug and M.I.A. Travis stepped center stage after getting his Moonperson trophy and gave his acceptance speech. Scott spoke about his daughter, Stormi, but didn’t name her expectant mother, Kylie Jenner, in his address.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my mother, Stormi,” he stated, thanking the people who helped him reach his goal. He finished his address by thanking his label and expressing his gratitude to his supporters.

He said, “I love y’all very much.” “I couldn’t have done it without you. Cactus Jack, my record label, I adore you. Before I leave, I just want to say that love is the most powerful thing we can possibly possess. Everything will be fine if you spread love. Everyone on your left and right is a friend of yours. He ended his remarks by saying, “I love you all very much.”

Fans didn’t overlook the fact that Scott didn’t mention Jenner, who is currently pregnant with their second child. Excerpts from his address were quickly shared on Twitter, along with GIFs depicting Jenner’s possible reaction to learning that her lover didn’t name her in his speech.

Despite getting no mention in the rapper’s speech, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to acknowledge Scott’s recent success by sharing a photo of him accepting his award at the podium.

Page Six previously reported that Jenner would skip this year’s MTV VMAs. Recently, she made headlines after flaunting her growing baby bump in a variety of eye-catching outfits at the New York Fashion Week.

Initial reports about her pregnancy first surfaced last month, but it was only last week that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO confirmed on her Instagram that she was pregnant and expecting another baby with Scott.

While she skipped out on Sunday’s MTV VMAs, Jenner and Scott are rumored to be attending the 2021 Met Gala together Monday night. They previously attended the event together in 2018 and 2019.

Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017. They temporarily broke up in October 2019 before rekindling their relationship earlier this year. They welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.