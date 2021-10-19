Travis Barker’s Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian Was Coming: Report. Scott Disick Knew Travis Barker’s Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian Was Coming: Report.

Because the Kardashian-Jenner family has been quite open about the couple’s friendship with Travis Barker, Scott Disick had an inkling that he might propose to Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Barker’s engagement was confirmed by an unknown source to E! News. According to the source, Disick “I was expecting it. Kourtney’s family had previously “discussed it to him.” ” Even if Disick knew Kourtney and Barker were serious about their relationship and that the latter would propose to his ex-girlfriend soon, it didn’t help him because he is “still heartbroken about it and is feeling bad.” “He will always be concerned about Kourtney. No one else can compare to her as the mother of his children “a second unnamed source informed the news organization.

At the moment, the founder of Talentless is unable to communicate to his baby momma. Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, are Disick and Kardashian’s sons, and Penelope, 9, is their daughter. He’s also avoiding the recently engaged couple because he can’t stand being around Kourtney and Barker.

“Scott Disick is still enraged by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott’s relationship. He wants her to be happy, but he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out behind closed doors “another source told the news site. “He’s enraged because he’s never seen Kourtney so invested in someone.” Page Six spoke with another anonymous insider regarding Disick’s reaction to the engagement news. The 38-year-old TV star is said to be “becoming insane” and “going off the rails.” “He was aware that it was conceivable, but he is envious of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” another source claimed, adding that he was “very upset.” Even though he has been seeing younger models, Disick has been upfront about wanting Kourtney back. “I love you,” Disick told Kourtney in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He also asked Kourtney’s family if any of them wanted him and Kourtney to marry someday in the same episode.

Kourtney admits to feeling “ambushed” and under pressure. Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, backed Disick for their sister.

Kendall declared on the broadcast, “I am Team ‘Scourt.'”

Kendall declared on the broadcast, "I am Team 'Scourt.'"

Khloe said, "I believe we're all rooting for them." "Maybe they simply require a little more time. And it's possible that they'll require even more time than they do now. What are the chances? We, on the other hand, are always pulling for them." Kourtney and Barker, on the other hand, are quite serious about their.