Travis Barker’s Girlfriend Is As Rich As Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have made millions of dollars from their long-running reality TV show and the businesses she has started since becoming famous. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s net worth in 2021 is as follows.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 42-year-old reality star has a net worth of $65 million as of 2021 and earns roughly $10 million each year from various sources.

Kourtney and her family starred in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which started on E! in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons. She also worked as an executive producer for the reality show alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. She was reportedly paid $4.5 million per season for her performances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, E! agreed to a $80 million deal with Kourtney and her family in 2015 for another three years of “KUWTK.” According to TMZ, the Kardashians negotiated an even greater deal for $150 million in 2017 to keep the program going until 2020.

Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch, revealed in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she and her children received roughly the same amount from the arrangement, implying that Kourtney received around $25 million from their 2017 contract, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kourtney’s money comes from sponsored Instagram content in addition to their reality show. According to Talent Resources CEO Michael Heller, she reportedly charged up to $250,000 per sponsored post in 2017, when she only had 54.3 million followers.

Kourtney has 132 million Instagram followers, which might indicate she earns a lot more money from endorsements.

Before launching her new lifestyle website, Poosh, in 2019, she had a now-defunct app and website called Kourtney with a K. Kourtney also dabbled with makeup with the introduction of the Kourt x Kylie collection with Kylie Cosmetics in 2018.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney bought a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California, from NFL great Keyshawn Johnson in 2014 for $8.5 million. She also paid $12 million for a large home in La Quinta, California, according to the New York Post.

Between 2006 and 2015, Kourtney dated Scott Disick. Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are their three children.

In January, it was revealed that she is seeing Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, years after her divorce from Disick.

