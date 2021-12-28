Travis Barker’s fans are going crazy after seeing a baby bottle in his photo.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are enraged by Travis Barker’s recent social media statement.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a photo to his Instagram Story on Sunday of his “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie night. The infant bottle filled with milk that can be seen on the table in front of the screen, however, drew the attention of admirers.

“Hi @travisbarker, you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here,'” one follower commented on Instagram after taking a screenshot of the post.

Barker and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, have not made any public announcements about their pregnancy. She has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

This did not stop some admirers from speculating that the engaged couple may have given birth to their first child together in secret.

“In March, Kourtney hinted that her baby might be born in December… Those who have followed her tale are aware that she may have a child “One person made a comment.

Others speculated that his remark could be a signal that Kylie Jenner had given birth to her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

One fan speculated, “Kylie had to have had her kid.”

Another person remarked, “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormi was a kid.”

Some speculated that the bottle could have been for the new kitten Jenner and Scott gave Stormi for Christmas, pointing out that she was flaunting a pregnant belly in a post she uploaded Saturday.

“It may be for the cat we saw on Kylie’s post or [Travis’] daughter’s bunnies. [I’m not sure], but my child enjoys bottle-feeding his small animals “one of the fans wrote.

“So I’m the only one thinking Travis is sipping off of a baby bottle while watching the Grinch,” another Instagram user speculated, before adding a laughing emoji.

Jenner has been posting sweet photographs and videos of their new furry family member, including one photo of the ginger cat perched atop her baby tummy while she reclined alongside her daughter Stormi.

The beauty entrepreneur shared a clip of the cat going toward the camera on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Jenner hasn’t revealed the cat’s name, which joins her dogs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.