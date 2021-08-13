Travis Barker receives a love note from Kourtney Kardashian in the bathroom.

Kourtney Kardashian is using her creativity to show her love for her current partner. She left him a nice note on the bathroom mirror this time.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared a photo of a note she wrote for Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker on her Instagram Story.

She etched “I [love]you” on the bathroom mirror in the photo. Barker, 45, was also tagged in her Instagram picture. Her rocker boyfriend reshared the post on his Instagram Story.

Poosh’s creator recently revealed a few moments from their confinement life on Instagram.

She captioned a set of images of Barker and her children, “Ten days of quarantine…”

Kardashian can be seen taking a practically naked bathroom selfie while sitting on the floor, while Travis stands behind her with a smartphone in hand. The other image depicts the mystery and drama series she has been watching for the previous ten days.

Us Weekly verified the couple’s romance in January after they were sighted visiting Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California.

“Travis is head over heels in love with Kourtney and has been for a long time,” a source told People in January.

Another insider told the magazine a month later that the couple had been “spending a lot of time together.” The connection is supported by both Barker’s and Kardashian’s families, according to the source.

“They come from modern households with modern relationships,” says the narrator. Their families are both supportive. It’s still early days, but they’re both ecstatic at how simple everything has been,” the person said.

The couple’s “relationship has been more serious over the previous two months,” according to a story from April.

In the same month, Barker shared PDA photos from a trip he went with the reality TV star on his Instagram account.

“Travis’ Instagram post was simply him trying to let everyone know how passionate he is about her. They adore one other, and their chemistry is out of this world,” a source told People at the time.