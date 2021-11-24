Travis Barker Posts Photos From His Trip To Mexico With Kourtney Kardashian And His Children.

Travis Barker shared photos from his beach day with Kourtney Kardashian and his children on Instagram. Since last week, Barker, his children, and Kardashian have been on vacation in Mexico to celebrate the rapper’s 46th birthday.

Barker shared a sneak preview at their vacation in Cabo San Lucas on Instagram on Tuesday, writing the sequence of photographs “Perfect day.”

On the beach, Barker embraces his fiancée in the first snap. Other photographs show him horseback riding with his kids Alabama and Landon, as well as posing with his stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

As of this writing, the carousel of photographs had over 600,000 likes, with Kardashian herself responding in the comments, “You’re perfect.”

In another Instagram Story, Barker shared a photo of himself and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star riding horses on the beach while holding hands. He drew an infinity symbol next to the message.

Kardashian also tweeted photographs of herself and her children, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex-husband Scott Disick, riding a horse on the beach last week. She captioned the photo, “At sunset.”

After dating for more than ten months, Barker and the Poosh creator confirmed their engagement on Oct. 17. The proposal took place at the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California, in a romantic setting adorned with red roses and white candles, according to photos released by Kardashian after their engagement.

“Travis told her family he was planning to propose, but everyone did a fantastic job of keeping it a secret,” a source told People shortly after the engagement. “For short weekend trips, they like the Rosewood.” They frequently stay in hotels. Travis proposed there for this reason. It’s a special site for them, but proposing there made it easier to keep everything under wraps.” Kardashian had an on-again, off-again relationship with Disick before hooking up with Barker. They began dating in 2006 and ended their relationship in 2015. She’s also been linked to models Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat in the past.