Travis Barker on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘When I’m with her, I’m invincible.’

After surviving a catastrophic plane crash in 2008, Travis Barker recently flew for the first time, and it was his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, who assisted him in overcoming his phobia.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old musician told Nylon Magazine, “When I’m with her, I’m invincible.” “It’s as if I’d never dreamed of flying before; I’d never even imagined it.”

In 2008, Barker was engaged in a plane crash that killed four persons and left him with severe burns.

The musician stated that he had no idea he would be flying again. He did, however, make a “deal” with Kardashian to do it with her.

“With you, I’d do anything. And please give me at least 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s exactly what she did,” he explained.

The two-hour journey to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was described by Barker as “the easiest ever.”

“It’s still new to me,” the musician continued, “but having something that gives me the power and hope to be able to overcome things that have been so painful in my life speaks a lot.”

Following their trip to Cabo, the couple traveled to Portofino, Italy, and Paris, France.

Last week, the mother of three took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo from their trip to Italy.

Barker uploaded a photo of the two hugging in front of the Eiffel Tower during their trip to Paris. The musician wrote, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Kardashian and Barker sparked dating rumors in 2018 when they were seen leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together. The couple was sighted in Malibu, California in 2019.

They made their relationship public earlier this year when they posted an Instagram selfie of themselves holding hands.

With Scott Disick, Kardashian has three children: Mason, Reign, and Penelope. With his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Barker has two children, Alabama and Landon.