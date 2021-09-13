Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Kiss On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet In 2021.

At the 2021 MTV VMAs, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their first red carpet appearance as an official couple. On Sunday, nine months after they began dating, the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time.

Kardashian wore an off-shoulder, all-black leather mini dress with corset design and a pair of black, open-toe high heels to the event. Her outfit, a black blazer and slacks, mirrored Barker’s. Spikes adorned the shoulders and knees of the Blink 182 drummer’s attire, but it was his decision to go shirtless beneath the jacket that elevated the whole image.

While posing for photos on the red carpet, the couple did not shy away from wearing their PDAs. They even clasped hands and kissed in front of the camera at one point.

Kardashian and Barker began dating in December 2020, and their red carpet appearance at the MTV VMAs is the next step in their fast-paced relationship.

Since revealing their friendship, the two have been inseparable, with Barker accompanying the Kardashians on all of their outings. Barker and the Poosh creator are frequently seen in PDA-filled images on their social media pages, indicating that they are open about their relationship.

Before they took their relationship to the next level, Kardashian and Barker had been friends and neighbors for years.

Barker shared how much he loves Kardashian in a recent interview with Nylon after getting their love immortalized in his new arm tattoo.

He told the magazine, “It’s still something new to me.” “However, having something that provides me with the power and hope to overcome situations that have been so painful in my life says a lot. For me, she is unmistakably that. When I’m with her, I’m unstoppable. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again,” he added.

Kardashian and Barker recently returned from a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Europe, stopping in Italy and Paris along the way.