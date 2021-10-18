Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have announced their engagement.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, confirmed their engagement on Sunday.

Kardashian shared photos of the two on her Instagram account. They’re pictured on the beach, surrounded by hundreds of red roses and scattered candlelight. “Forever,” says the caption. Since January, the couple has been together. “FOREVER,” Barker replied to the post. According to TMZ, Barker got down on one knee and proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

The engagement drew reactions from Kardashian’s sisters.

Kim Kardashian replied on the image with engagement ring emojis and a video captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER” on Twitter. Kendall Jenner also shared a snapshot of herself wearing her engagement ring while cradling Barker’s face in her Instagram story.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, were friends for years before they started dating, according to reports. Barker will marry for the third time, while Kourtney Kardashian will marry for the first time. She has three children with Scott Disick, her ex-boyfriend and co-star on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."