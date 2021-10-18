Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged: Find Out More Information.

Multiple sites have confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after less than a year of dating.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer dropped down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, according to TMZ. Kardashian embraced and kissed Barker after saying yes to his proposal, according to a video and photographs obtained by the source, which also displayed the musician’s beautiful floral arrangement on the sand.

According to E! News, her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were present during the proposal.

“Kourtney was taken aback when she saw Khloe with Tristan,” an unnamed insider told E! News. “Travis walked Kourtney down to the beach, where he had a heart-shaped arrangement of red and white blossoms set up. It appeared to be quite romantic. Kourtney was beaming from ear to ear and covering her mouth with her hand, as if astonished. The family applauded them and returned to the motel.” Another insider informed E! News that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were there during the proposal and “surprised [the couple]inside the hotel” afterward. The group then gathered in a private area of the hotel restaurant to celebrate.

The newly engaged reality star shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, where she posted photographs of herself and Barker cuddling during the romantic occasion.

In the caption, Kourtney wrote, “Forever @travisbarker.”

They are surrounded by red roses and candles set up in the shape of a heart at the coastal hotel in the photos. Kardashian, 42, wore a backless black gown, while Barker wore dark trousers and a black and white striped T-shirt.

“Forever,” Barker replied in the comments, adding an infinity emoji.

Kim also greeted the pair with ring and red love emojis, while Kourtney’s lifestyle company, Poosh, also congratulated them.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in February, although they had been friends for a long time before that.

When news of their relationship first broke in January, a source told Us Weekly that they had been dating for a “few of months” and that the singer is “extremely smitten” with Kardashian and has been for a long time.

"They live on the same block, so things are really easy with them because they know each other so well and just click. Her children and his children get along swimmingly, which is a huge bonus for both of them.