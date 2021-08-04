Tranmere Rovers’ ambition for a fan park receives a major boost.

Plans for a large new “fan park” at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park stadium have advanced significantly.

After the club secured an agreement in principle with the brewer German Kraft in May, Ben Harrison, chairman of the Tranmere Rovers Trust, stated the structure would cost between £1.5m and £2m and include a mini brewery among its attractions.

Since then, the League 2 club has said that the fan park will cost £1.6 million and has raised £1.3 million for the project.

The club’s trust has launched a crowdsourcing effort to raise the remaining £350,000.

Supporters have started pitching in, with perks like having your name engraved on a wall plaque within the fan park.

At the time of publication, 1,127 people had pledged to support the crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign has already reached its gigantic £1.6 million target thanks to this support.

“We are happy we have surpassed our objective and would want to extend a huge thank you to all the fans who have contributed,” Mr Harrison said today.

“Every contribution, no matter how small or large, is greatly appreciated.

“Our connection with Mark and Nicola Palios [the club’s owners]is one of great strength, and it only goes to show what can be accomplished when club owners and supporters work together for the same goal.

“Our fans deserve the best, and we will do everything we can to ensure that this initiative delivers.”

The new Rovers fan park has the potential to drastically transform the Wirral club’s match day experience.

The proposed new facility will have an indoor capacity of 800 people and an outdoor capacity of 400.

The fan park will be used as a cafe, lunch and supper venue, and bar during the week in addition to match days.

Throughout the year, the organizers aim to host weddings, seminars, award dinners, and a variety of other activities.

The club, on the other hand, sees the fan park as a spot where fans can stop for a coffee or a beer, making it a great area to socialize with friends and family.

Work could begin as early as November if the scheme is approved by Wirral Council.