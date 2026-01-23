Traitors Star Sparks Rumors With Engagement Post, Hinting at Show Victory

Fans of the BBC reality show The Traitors are speculating that fitness instructor Jack Butler might have won the fourth series, after an Instagram post revealed him proposing to his girlfriend Kim. The clue, which was posted in July 2025, has fueled speculation about the outcome of the competition, which filmed its finale months ago. While the public won’t know for sure until the series finale airs on January 23, 2026, the engagement post is providing hints as to whether the Faithful or the Traitors team emerged victorious.

Social Media Clue Raises Questions

In a series of snaps posted from Santorini, Greece, Jack shared images of himself with his new fiancée, along with a heartfelt caption about the trip, including mentions of his “two loves” and a mention of their engagement ring. Fans quickly pieced together that Jack’s romantic gesture matched his statement from earlier in the show, when he vowed to propose if he won the prize pot. “Greetings from Santorini. Just had the BEST week of my life with my new fiancé,” Jack wrote, showcasing photos of food, scenic views, and, notably, Kim’s sparkling ring.

The announcement was picked up by the jewelry brand Durham Rose, who shared their own post about the bespoke ring, with their caption referring to the romantic nature of the proposal. This has left fans wondering if a Faithful team victory is imminent, as Jack’s earlier remarks seemed to indicate that he had secret plans to use any winnings for his proposal.

Jack’s social media reveal comes ahead of the show’s dramatic conclusion, set to air on January 23. The show has kept audiences on the edge of their seats, with cliffhangers involving strategic twists, including one where a Faithful, Matthew, secretly tried to recruit himself to the Traitors’ side.

The finale is set to unravel the mystery of whether the Traitors or the Faithful took home the grand prize. For now, Jack’s engagement seems to hint at a happy ending for the Faithful team, though viewers will need to tune in for the full reveal.