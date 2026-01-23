Traitors Star Eliminated After Just 48 Hours in Scottish Castle

One contestant on the fourth season of The Traitors has seen their journey cut short after only 48 hours in the competition. Ben, a retiree from the UK, was forced to leave the show in a shocking twist, marking the third elimination of the season.

The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has already captivated viewers with its blend of strategy and intrigue. The opening episodes were packed with tension as the contestants—three self-proclaimed ‘traitors’ and the rest of the group known as the ‘faithful’—began their deadly game. This season introduces an additional layer of suspense, with a ‘Secret Traitor’ whose identity remains hidden from the audience, the traitors themselves, and the faithful contestants alike.

By the end of the second episode, a critical decision loomed: who would the traitors eliminate—Ben, Reece, or Maz? In the twist of the third episode, Ben was the unfortunate victim, marking just two days of participation in the iconic Scottish castle where the drama unfolds.

Early Eliminations Set the Stage for New Theories

Ben’s quick exit follows the murder of nursery school teacher Netty, the first casualty of the season, and the roundtable vote that saw Judy sent home. These eliminations have sparked a wave of speculation among fans about the identity of the mysterious Secret Traitor.

A compelling theory making the rounds involves Ross, a contestant who had a surprising connection to Netty—revealed to be old friends. Some viewers believe that Ross may be using Netty’s murder as a misdirection, similar to a move made by Alan Carr in the celebrity version of the show. To add to the intrigue, Ben had warned his group of friends that Ross could be a suspect should anything happen to him, leading some to suggest that the Secret Traitor may have been pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Theories continue to emerge as viewers eagerly anticipate the next episode, with many convinced that the identity of the Secret Traitor will soon be uncovered. With four days until the next episode airs, fans are keeping a close eye on the developments, eager to see who will be eliminated next and whether the true mastermind behind the treachery will finally be revealed.