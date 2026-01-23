Traitors Contestant Describes Feeling Like a ‘Ghost’ in the Game

The latest contestant to be eliminated from BBC One’s popular reality series, The Traitors, shared her experience of feeling “invisible” in the game after her suspicions about a fellow player were dismissed.

‘A Massive Ghost’ in the Castle

Jessie, a 28-year-old hairstylist, was “murdered” during Friday’s episode, alongside Ellie, 33, who was banished. In an interview on the spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, Jessie explained that she felt sidelined throughout her time in the castle. Despite having strong suspicions that Stephen was a traitor, Jessie struggled to gain support from other contestants, especially after her ally, Ross, was banished in episode three. “I was hoping people might hop on board, but no one did really,” she said.

Jessie, who described herself as a “massive ghost,” smiled as she reflected on her perceived irrelevance in the game, noting, “I was irrelevant, but I guess that’s just what it is.” Her elimination came after her early warnings about Stephen went unheeded by the others in the group.

Ellie’s Psychological Insights on Game Dynamics

Ellie, a psychologist, also appeared on the spin-off program to share her perspective on the game dynamics. She discussed how her research background influenced her approach, specifically noting the psychological phenomenon of confirmation bias. “As soon as you decide that someone’s a traitor, you then just find evidence to support your theory,” Ellie explained, referencing her growing suspicion of fellow contestant Sam. “Everything he did, I was like ‘well that’s traitorous’,” she added.

Ellie also spoke about the challenges of keeping her secret alliance with Ross hidden from the other contestants. “I definitely found it harder,” she admitted. Regarding their strategy as a couple, she revealed, “Not too many because we knew there were just going to be so many surprises that we’d just have to react in the moment.” Their primary plan, she said, was to “bond with different people in the game so that we could defend each other in different social groups.”