‘Train To Busan’ fans slam the US remake amid rumors of a ‘Last Train To New York’ sequel: ‘Just watch the original.’

The possibility of a title for the American remake of the South Korean zombie hit “Train to Busan” has sparked social media outrage about the rise in Hollywood remakes of critically acclaimed foreign films.

After Deadline reported, citing anonymous sources, that the New Line adaptation could be dubbed “Last Train to New York,” “Train to Busan” became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the site, Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto is set to direct the future picture, which might be a remake of Yeon Sang-2016 ho’s international hit, which featured Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, and Kim Su-an and was set in New York rather than South Korea. “Train to Busan,” about a group of train passengers trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, grossed $98 million worldwide.

While nothing is known about the remake, some “Train to Busan” fans rushed to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the original film being remade in Hollywood.

A remake for a film that “wasn’t even made that long ago” is “so pointless,” according to one Twitter user, who advises people to “simply watch the original.”

“However, like… The film ‘Train to Busan’ is four years old. It’s available to view right now. On a variety of streaming providers. It’s right in front of you. “It’s both available and good right now,” wrote Anthony Carboni, co-host of “The Star Wars Show.”

Another Twitter user expressed their opposition to a remake by sharing a passage from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-acceptance ho’s address at the Academy Awards: “Once you cross the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more fantastic films.”

Due to cultural differences, a fourth person claimed that what made the South Korean film outstanding might not appear in a remake in the United States.

“One thing that struck me about ‘Train to Busan’ was the lack of weaponry, which left its civilian protagonists in such a precarious position. It compelled them to think about strategy in a new way, as well as to be creative. “An American remake could never match this in terms of passion,” they wrote.

Others, on the other hand, were optimistic that the impending remake would be a fresh and exciting take on the critically praised film, with many pointing to director Tjahjanto’s previous work as a promising indicator of how the upcoming film would come out.

“Some of the best horror remakes/reinterpretations are remakes/reinterpretations. ‘Train to Busan’ is fantastic, but Timo Tjahjanto has already established himself. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.