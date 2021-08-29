Train services between Formby and Southport are disrupted due to a person struck by a train.

After a person was killed by a train between Formby and Southport, buses will be used to substitute rail services between the two towns.

All lines were closed just before midnight last night, according to National Rail Enquiries, and trains between the stations will start and end at Formby. There will be some downtime until the service is fully restored.

“A bus service is currently operating between Formby and Southport, and a bus will depart Southport for Hunts Cross shortly,” it read. After Formby, the Hunts Cross bus will be a drop-off only service.”