Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for the Hallmark Movie “Journey Of My Heart”

After offering audiences some steamy summer romances, Hallmark is gearing up for a shift to cooler weather. With the launch of “Journey of My Heart,” starring Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin, there is still one more “Summer Nights” film for fans to be excited about.

The stars may be familiar to Hallmark fans from other ventures, but they aren’t household names when it comes to Hallmark movies. Fish has been in films such as “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” “The 27-Hour Day,” and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How To Con A Con,” but she is best recognized for her role in “Home and Away.” Martin has previously been in Hallmark Channel’s “Chateau Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

In addition to Paul C. Grenier, Grace Dove, and Ray Thunderchild, the film stars Paul C. Grenier, Grace Dove, and Ray Thunderchild.

So, what can fans expect to see when these two take on prominent roles in the newest Hallmark movie?

According to the synopsis, “Abby (Fish) is so dedicated to her work as a wildlife biologist at the North Star Wildlife Institute that it conflicts with her personal life.” “Abby’s research into the migratory and mating behaviors of eagles leads her to Alaska, where she meets Lakeside Resort owners Niko (Grenier) and Ellen Rivers (Dove), as well as Eric (Martin), a tough wilderness guide.”

Abby is also introduced to Jaco (Thunderchild), who assists her in gathering information for her quest; nevertheless, as she works toward her goal, she unintentionally falls for Eric.

“With a fresh perspective on her path, Abby is increasingly inspired by her work and gets to know Eric, whom she regards as a guy of great integrity,” adds the synopsis. “Could Eric be someone she could commit to for the rest of her life, or will a terrible incident return Abby to her old ways?”

“Journey of My Heart” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 4 at 9 p.m. EDT.