Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Taking The Reins’

With its latest film premiere, “Take The Reins,” starring Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter, Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest is continuing and offering plenty of romance to audiences.

The film will be a treat since it will allow fans who know Porter from previous projects to see what he can accomplish in a Hallmark picture, as this will be his debut appearance on the network. Jason Street on “Friday Night Lights,” George Tucker on “Hart of Dixie,” Tim Armstrong on “Scorpion,” Paul Randolph on “Ginny & Georgia,” and Carol on “Lucifer” are among the many roles he has played on television over the years.

Fans will recognize DeLoach, who has become a mainstay star of Hallmark films in addition to appearing as Lacey Hamilton on “Awkward.” She has also appeared in the Hallmark Channel films “A Dream of Christmas,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Truly, Madly, Sweetly,” “Reunited at Christmas,” “Love to the Rescue,” “Love Takes Flight,” and “Sweet Autumn,” in addition to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries titles “Two Turtle Doves” and “Cranberry Christmas.”

So, what’s going to happen in this movie?

A summary states, “When Samantha (DeLoach) is informed by her magazine editor that she needs to put more of herself into her writing, she returns home to her family’s horse ranch to write a piece about the one thing she’s always been passionate about: horses.”

Samantha will, however, have to confront some skeletons from her past if she returns home.

“Once there, Sam will have to confront her past, which involves not just why she stopped riding, but also why her marriage to ex-husband Luke (Porter) went apart,” the synopsis states.

Will he return to assist Samantha not only in her current job but also in coming to grips with her past?

“Taking The Reins” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 25 at 9 p.m. EDT.