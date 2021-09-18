Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Raise A Glass To Love’

With the launch of Hallmark Channel’s newest original film, “Raise A Glass To Love,” starring Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo di Pace, Fall Harvest continues to offer plenty of crisp autumn romance to the channel.

Hallmark fans would undoubtedly recognize Osnes from her recent ventures on the network, including the Hallmark Channel features “In The Key of Love” and “One Royal Holiday,” as well as the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film “A Homecoming for the Holidays.” She’s also known for her illustrious Broadway career.

Di Pace, on the other hand, will be a new face to Hallmark, though fans may recognize him from other projects, most notably his role as Fernando on Netflix’s “Fuller House.” While he is new to Hallmark, he is no stranger to romantic flicks, having played alongside Peter Porte in Paramount Network’s “Dashing in December” in 2020.

So, what happens when these two come together in this new autumn film?

Jenna Savern (Osnes) has aspired to be a Master Sommelier since she was a child on her late grandmother’s vineyard, according to the narrative. “Determined to follow in the footsteps of her role model Jennifer Huether and become one of the few women to pass the famously rigorous exam—despite having failed her previous two attempts and having little support from her restauranteur boyfriend—Jenna seizes any opportunity to study.”

Jenna has the perfect opportunity to get away from her daily routine and focus on her studies when her father invites her back to the vineyard for a surprise party, where she meets an unexpected muse who may be able to assist her in achieving her goals.

The synopsis continues, “While there, Jenna meets the vineyard’s gorgeous new head winemaker Marcelo (di Pace), who has successfully turned around small vineyards all around the world using natural methods he learned growing up in Argentina.” “Jenna is soon looking at wine and her long-held dreams in a new light thanks to Marcelo.”

With Jenna’s exam date coming and Marcelo possibly looking for a new experience elsewhere, the two may discover about something other than wine pairings—love.

“Raise A Glass To Love” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 18 at 9 p.m. EDT.