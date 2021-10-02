Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Love Strikes Twice’

With its latest film premiere, “Love Strikes Twice,” starring Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash, and Marshall Williams, Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest is continuing and offering plenty of romance to audiences.

The film will undoubtedly be a hit with Hallmark fans, as it is primarily intended to introduce them to the actors for the first time. While viewers may recognize Williams from his performances in “Amazing Winter Romance” and “When Hope Calls,” both Findlay and Nash are new to Hallmark—even if they aren’t new to each other.

Nash is best known for his parts as Kurt Fletcher on “Dear White People” and Charles Smith on “Riverdale.” While they both starred in “The Bridge: Part 2,” Nash is best recognized for his roles as Kurt Fletcher on “Dear White People” and Charles Smith on “Riverdale.” Findlay is most recognized for her work on “How to Get Away With Murder” as Rebecca Sutter and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as Rose.

But what will this story’s admirers have to look forward to? According to the storyline, the performers will have to make some major decisions.

“Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are a married couple who have lost touch with one other. Maggie wakes up the next morning strangely transported 15 years into the past after wishing for a do-over,” according to the synopsis. Maggie sees this as a chance to find out what her life would have been like if she had stayed with ex-boyfriend Rick (Williams) once she shakes off her bewilderment and gets her bearings.

Maggie is left perplexed as she attempts to determine which road she should take.

Maggie sees things—and people—in a new perspective after revisiting the past with her current life experiences, according to the synopsis. “Will Maggie’s new viewpoint lead her to pick Josh once more, or will Rick be her happily ever after?”

“Love Strikes Twice” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT.