Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Crashing Through The Snow’

For the month of July, Hallmark Channel is bringing the holiday spirit back to television screens, and while viewers will be able to catch up on some old favorites, they will also be able to see a brand-new film, “Crashing Through The Snow,” starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie.

Fans of Hallmark will enjoy the film because it has two actors who are well-versed in Christmas material. Acker has also been in Hallmark Drama’s “A Nutcracker Christmas” and the film “Dear Santa,” as well as the Hallmark feature “A Novel Romance.” She is best known for her performances as Kate Strucker on “The Gifted” and Esther Edelstein on “Suits.” Outside of Christmas movies and Hallmark, she is best known for her roles as Kate Strucker on “The Gifted” and Esther Edelstein on “Suits.”

Christie, on the other hand, is set to star in Hallmark’s “If I Only Had Christmas” in 2020. He’s also renowned for his performances on “The Resident” as Jude Silva and “The Village” as Nick Porter.

So, what happens when these two collaborate on a new holiday film? According to the synopsis, there will be hilarity as their two characters devise a strategy.

“Maggie (Acker) and Jeff (Kristian Bruun), her ex-husband, have always been friends first. Maggie leaps at the chance to spend the holidays away with her two girls when Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), asks her along on their Christmas trip in Aspen,” according to the synopsis.

Maggie, on the other hand, quickly feels like a third wheel when it becomes evident that she doesn’t quite fit in. Things start to look better when she meets Kate’s brother Sam (Christie), who has a plan to make sure Maggie has a wonderful Christmas—and he can finally move out of his sister’s shadow.

“He persuades Maggie that by working together, they can give her girls the finest Christmas ever,” adds the synopsis. “However, neither of them is fully prepared for the obstacles that lie ahead in their blended family—or for the feelings they develop for one another.”

“Crashing Through the Snow” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.