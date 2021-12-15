Trailer, Cast, and Synopsis for Lifetime’s ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake.’

The debut of “The Enchanted Christmas Cake,” starring Erica Durance and Robin Dunne, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the film since it will allow them to witness two former co-stars reunion, as Durance and Dunne previously appeared together in upTV’s 2019 film “The Christmas Chalet.” It will, of course, be a delight because they are likely to recognize both stars from recent ventures.

Durance also appeared in Lifetime’s “Christmas Stars,” and some may also recognize her from the Hallmark Channel’s “Open By Christmas,” which premiered this year. She’s also renowned for her appearance in “Saving Hope” as Dr. Alex Reid. Dunne has previously been in Lifetime’s “The Christmas Temp” and “Christmas Movie Magic,” as well as the film “His Fatal Fixation.” So, what can fans expect from this film? Let’s have a look.

“Gwen (Durance) is struggling to operate family bakery, reclaim the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother’s miraculous recipe for the town’s famed Enchanted Christmas Cake,” according to the synopsis. “As a result, when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen grudgingly agrees to assist producer Gavin (Dunne) in preparing for the shoot in order to help fund the bakery.” Gwen, on the other hand, finds herself pulled to Gavin in surprising ways.

“Will she learn that Gavin is the secret element she’s been lacking all along as sparks fly?” the synopsis wonders.

“The Enchanted Christmas Cake” premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.